BANGLADESHI NATIONAL ARRESTED FROM INDO NEPAL BORDER WITH FAKE PASSPORT AADHAR CARD

Motihari: A Bangladeshi national was arrested by the Immigration Department officials at Raxaul on the Indo-Nepal border, officials said on Monday. Officials recovered fake Indian passport, Aadhar card and PAN card from him along with an expired Bangladeshi passport. Apart from Indian currency, Nepalese and South Korean currencies were recovered from his possession.

According to the Immigration Department officials, the Bangladeshi national has been identified as Ronal Barua, a resident of Rangunia in Bangladesh's Chittagong. He was nabbed while entering India from Nepal last evening. He told officials that he has been living as a Buddhist monk in Bodh Gaya and was planning to go to South Korea.

Sources said that South Korean currency worth Rs 4 lakh and Indian and Nepalese currencies worth Rs 3,600 and Rs 200 respectively were recovered from him. His Bangladeshi passport was issued on March 4, 2014 but had expired on March 3, 2019.

Currently, the investigating agencies are interrogating Ronal and it is being probed as to how he came to India from Bangladesh. Also, investigations are underway to find out as to how he managed an Indian passport, Aadhaar card and PAN card.

It has also been revealed that when he went to Nepal recently, he was told that in order to go to South Korea he should first obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Indian Immigration Department. Thus, he came to the Immigration Department at the border for the NOC. It was then revealed that he also had an expired Bangladeshi passport and investigations were initiated in this connection.

