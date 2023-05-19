BAGESHWAR DHAM CHIEF DHIRENDRA SHASTRI ACCUSED OF VIOLATING TRAFFIC RULES DURING BIHAR VISIT FINED

Patna: The controversy surrounding the visit of controversial Hindutva preacher and Bageshwar Dham chief Pandit Dhirendra Shastri's visit to Bihar continues with the preacher's car accused by the Traffic Police of violating traffic rules, officials said on Friday. The Bageshwar Dham chief may have left for Madhya Pradesh from Bihar but still remains in discussion in the north Indian state.

An official said that the car in which Bageshwar Dham chief Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri reached Taret Pali Math in Bihar from Patna airport has been accused of violating traffic rules. “When Patna Police investigated the complaint received, it found the allegations to be true,” an official said.

Penalty on Bageshwar Baba: In the complaint filed against Bageshwar Dham chief, the complainant said that Shastri did not follow the traffic rules properly while his car was being driven by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari. According to the complainant, the Bageshwar Dham chief was sitting on the front seat next to the driver while Union Minister Giriraj Singh was sitting on the back seat.

Neither Manoj Tiwari nor Bageshwar Dham chief were wearing a seat belt in that car. Following the complaint, Traffic Police have registered a challan for the alleged traffic rule violation. An official said that a challan of Rs 1000 has been registered by the Patna Police against the preacher for not wearing the seat belt violation of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Pertinently, the Bageshwar Dham chief was recently in Bihar for Hanuman Katha organized from May 13 to 17 at Taret Pali Math in Naubatpur.