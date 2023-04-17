ATIQ AHMED HIS BROTHERS DEATH IN POLICE CUSTODY IS PAINFUL SAYS BIHAR CM NISTISH KUMAR

Patna Bihar Expressing serious concern over the oncamera killings of gangsterturnedpolitician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Uttar Pradesh s Prayagraj on Saturday late night Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said The incident was painful How come convicts in police custody were shot dead They were saying shooters were in the guise of reporters This is rubbish What police were doing when jailed MP Atiq and his brother Ashraf were taken to a hospital for a medical checkup It is for the court to award a death sentence or life imprisonment to a convict The situation is alarming in Uttar Pradesh It was the responsibility of the police to ensure the safety and security of the convicts The shocking incident happened while both were in police custody Kumar said I don t have to say about those and for what reason they were put behind bars But the convicts were shot dead while they were taken out of jail for treatment or medical examination or whatever was a very painful incident The UP government has to give a serious look at the incident Also read Family of the shooter who killed Atiq Ahmad brother Ashraf flees village in UP s KasganjGiving a reply to the reporter s query that the UP government has been carrying out the crackdown on mafia dons the Bihar CM said The crackdown did not mean that someone who was jailed will be shot dead when he was taken out of the prison for medical examination or presented before a court in connection with a hearing Meanwhile Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav speaking to the media at the Patna airport said Jailed MP Atiqjee s murder in the UP police custody was a grave issue The law and order situation in UP has gone for a toss It was not the funeral of Atiqjee but the funeral of the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh The UP reported the highest number of custodial death