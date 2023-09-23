Gaya: The body of a youth, who had been missing for the past three days, was found with eyes gouged out and the mouth stuffed with sand by the police on the banks of Falgu river in the Gaya district of Bihar. The deceased was an auto driver and has been missing since September 21.

The family members of the deceased Abuzar alias Gore, a resident of Alipur, in the Gaya district of the state alleged that they went to Buniadganj police station to lodge a complaint. But they were not entertained by the police officer and were asked to enquire about the whereabouts of Abuzar from relatives.

"On September 21, my brother Abuzar was taking food when someone called him over the phone. He then went out. My brother has been missing since then. I went to the police station. But, the police told me to first go to my relatives' house and find him out. After the lapse of 24 hours, I went again to the police station to file the missing complaint. The application was accepted by the police. But, no action was taken by the police. Today my brother's body with multiple injury marks was found on the banks of the river," alleged Mohammad Adil, brother of the deceased.

The body bore multiple wound marks. The assailants killed Abuzar brutally. The deceased's eyes gouged out and his mouth was filled with sand. Family members alleged that he was killed with a sharp weapon.

After receiving news that the body was recovered by the police on the banks of Falgu river, the family members of the deceased, along with local people, staged a protest demanding the immediate arrest of the culprit. The protesters placed the body on the Khijarsarai Main Road in the district and staged a demonstration. The traffic on the road was blocked due to the protest. DSP Satish Kumar, along with a police team, went to the spot to pacify the family members of the deceased. But, they were adamant and demanded immediate arrest of the killers.