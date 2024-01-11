ARUNACHAL WOMAN GOES MISSING IN BODH GAYA POLICE ANNOUNCE REWARD FOR INFO

Gaya: A 32-year-old woman from Arunachal Pradesh, who had come to visit Bodh Gaya in Bihar went missing two days back. Police have initiated a thorough investigation but could not trace her till now.

According to police, Taav Lobsang Tesaring, a resident of Maho under Jang police station area in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawanaya district came on a tour to Bihar. She was last seen on January 9 near the 80-feet temple in Bodh Gaya. However, no one has seen her after that. A missing diary has been registered at the Bodh Gaya police station and police have launched a search operation for her.

Gaya SSP Ashish Bharti said that the woman was last seen near the temple on Tuesday at 4 pm. Since then nothing can be heard about her and she is untraceable, Bharti said.

Police said anyone who provides information about the missing woman would be awarded. People can dial 8368839393, 94318222208 and 7061943567 to inform about her, police added.

"A tourist from Arunachal Pradesh had come to visit Bodh Gaya and is learnt to have gone missing near the temple. There is no trace of her since January 9. Anyone providing information regarding the missing tourist will be rewarded" Bharti said.