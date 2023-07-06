Muzaffarpur: In a shocking incident, an Army soldier allegedly burnt alive his wife and two children to death in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar, officials said on Thursday. The soldier's wife and two-month-old son died in the incident while his eight-year-old girl is battling for her life in the hospital. The accused soldier is absconding after the incident.

The incident has taken place at Bara Jagarnath village under Ahiyapur police station limits of Muzaffarpur district. The accused has been identified as Himanshu Kumar , posted in Jodhpur area of Rajasthan, While the actual motive behind the murder was not known, it is said that the accused soldier had an illicit relationship with a bank employee and wanted a divorce from his wife Sonal.

The family of the deceased woman alleged that in order to secure a divorce, the accused hatched a conspiracy to kill his wife and children and executed the murder on Thursday. According to the family members of the woman, her husband, mother-in-law and another woman together set Sonal on fire by sprinkling kerosene oil on her.

Locals said that the accused fled the spot after committing the crime. Vijay Prasad, in-charge of the concerned police station said that on notice, a team of police was rushed to the spot to probe the case. Police have taken the bodies into custody and sent them for post-mortem. The injured girl has been rushed to the hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

Police have also registered a case against the accused soldier who remains at large in the case. A manhunt has been launched to nab him.