Jehanabad (Bihar): An army official shot his wife dead on Ghosi-Jehanabad road in Bihar, the police said on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Ruchi Kumari and a man, identified as Uday Kumar was also injured in the incident, they said. According to the police, Ruchi Kumari, her mother Pratima Devi and her relative Uday Kumar were returning from court after completing some work. When they reached Kadarua bridge, Ruchi's husband Gaurav Kumar and three others, who were waiting for Ruchi Kumari arrival, opened fire indiscriminately at her resulting in her death on the spot and Uday Kumar was seriously injured. After carrying out the crime, the accused fled the spot.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and admitted the injured to Sadar Hospital for treatment, who was later referred to PMCH for further treatment. "Ruchi Kumari was shot dead. Another man Uday Kumar was injured in the incident. The wife's name was added to the service book of the accused husband," Ajit Kumar, Kako Police station in-charge said. "My daughter was shot by Gaurav Kumar. He came to my house and asked to marry my daughter. In 2022, they got married," Pratima Devi reminded.

According to sources, Ruchi Kumari, a resident of Kokarsa village of Hulasganj police station area, was married to Gaurav Kumar, a resident of Tirwa village, in 2022. However, after the marriage, their relationship soured and Gaurav entered into wedlock for the second time. Ruchi then approached the court and also complained to the army personnel's department.

In turn, the department ordered the accused to provide money to Ruchi. Enraged by this, the accused carried out the crime, sources said. The deceased's mother Pratima Devi said that the Gaurav had threatened to kill them several times. In fear, the family left the village and shifted to Islampur. Kako police station chief Ajit Kumar said that the investigation is underway to nab the accused.