Supaul(Bihar): A woman who was angry with her husband for marrying again allegedly tried to kill her two children and herself in Bihar's Saupal on Sunday, the police said. The woman has been identified as Bhukni Kumari, wife of Sanjit Sah, a resident of Kadamaha of the Nadi police station area. According to police sources, the woman first tried to end their lives by consuming poison, but when the poison didn't affect them, she slit the throat of both the children with a sharp weapon and later slit her own throat as well. On being informed, the villagers admitted the three to the sub-divisional hospital, Nirmali, where Dr Saurabh Suman, who was on duty after first aid, referred the woman and her two children, Vaishnavi and Vikas to DMCH Darbhanga for better treatment in view of their critical condition.

At the same time, one of the two children, six-year-old Vaishnavi died while undergoing the treatment. "No complaint has been received regarding this matter yet. However, in view of the sensitivity of the issue, the police started the investigation," Station head Rajeev Kumar said. According to sources, Sanjit works as a labourer in Delhi. He fell in love with a girl and got married in Delhi. He has been living in Delhi for the last two years. The locals said that Sanjit never came back to his first wife after getting remarried and Bhukni used to live under pressure. Sanjit married Bhukni about 10 years ago. The couple had a son and a daughter.