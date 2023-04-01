Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the states of Mizoram and Bihar on Saturday and Sunday, sources said. Shah will visit Mizoram today where he is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation of projects worth over Rs 2000 crore. Among other projects, he will inaugurate the Assam Rifles battalion headquarters complex at Zokhawsang and the integrated command and control centre under the smart city limited.

The Union Home Minister will leave for Bihar in the evening. Confirming Shah's visit, BJP state president Samrat Chaudhary said that the Home Minister will land at the Patna airport in the evening where he will hold a meeting with the office bearers of Bihar BJP. On Sunday, the union Home Minister is scheduled to attend programs in Sasaram and Nawada, sources said.

In Sasaram, Shah will participate in the birth anniversary celebrations of Emperor Ashoka. Amit Shah will also address a rally in Nawada on the same day. BJP leaders said that a crowd of more than 1.25 lakh will attend Shah's program. Senior BJP leaders and Union ministers are also participating in the event. Shah's visit gains significance in view of the recent violence on Ramnavmi day in Sasaram and Nalanda.

In Sasaram, a policeman and a dozen others were injured while several vehicles were torched in clashes during Ramnavmi celebrations after a mob set on fire a Ramnavmi pandal. Authorities had to impose section 144 to bring the situation under control. As a precautionary measure, internet has been suspended while the violence-hit area has been converted into a cantonment.

Riots and arson on Ramnavmi also took place in Nalanda where the two communities clashed with each other at Biharsharif. The clash broke out near the Gagan Diwan area of Biharsharif where an argument escalated to heavy stone pelting from both sides with a dozen vehicles torched by the rioters. Shah's visit to Bihar is being closely watched by all.

The BJP has called the riots the “handiwork of anti-social elements of the ruling party”. However, the RJD said that it is an “old habit of BJP to take advantage of riots”.