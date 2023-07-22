Begusarai: Amid an uproar over the video showing two Manipur women being paraded naked in the violence-hit state, a fresh video from Bihar is doing the rounds on the Internet showing frenzied mobs tearing the clothes of a woman and thrashing her. The state BJP has demanded resignation of chief minister Nitish Kumar while Police said that the accused are being identified.

Local sources said that the latest incident has been reported from a village under Teghra police station area of Begusarai district on Thursday night. Sources said that the woman was caught by the locals with a middle-aged man in an objectionable condition after which both were thrashed fiercely. The accused with whom the woman has been caught, is a resident of the same village identified as Kishandev Chaurasia.

Sources said that the accused performs kirtan work in the village and teaches harmonium to the people and was in a relationship with the woman. In the video, a middle-aged man is seen caught by the villagers in an objectionable position with the woman. Due to sudden threats from people, both try to wear clothes but are not allowed to do so by the people.

Meanwhile, the woman requests the mob to let them go but the mob tears her clothes and keeps abusing both of them. Begusarai SP Yogendra Kumar said that police has taken cognizance of the matter adding that no accused will be spared in the case. Teghra police station and Mahila police station have been ordered to take strict action, he said.

The victim is still with the woman police station chief and is undergoing medical tests. An FIR will be lodged on the basis of his statement by the victims, the SP said. Meanwhile, BJP MP Ramkripal Yadav has demanded resignation from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. “Murder, robbery and crimes against women are increasing everyday in Bihar but the CM is silent,” Yadav said.

Vijay Kumar Sinha, Leader of Opposition, Bihar Legislative Assembly said that the “sport of stripping women in Bihar, Bengal and Kerala is sad”. “The way the atmosphere is being vitiated by stripping, the government should speak on it. This government has made governance a victim of anarchy for power and chair," Sinha alleged. BJP MP from Begusarai and Union Minister Giriraj Singh also targeted the Bihar government over the matter.

In a tweet, Singh wrote, “The woma was stripped naked and beaten in the village under Teghda police station of Begusarai, now instead of taking responsibility for such a heinous incident, all the people of the opposition, including Nitish Kumar, will bury their faces in the ground like an ostrich. From whom to expect justice, when law and order has been sacrificed for the sake of the chair in Bihar”.

However, JDU President Lalan Singh hit back at the BJP on the matter. Singh said that the accused was caught within 24 hours. “We follow the law in letter and spirit, the example of which is the Begusarai incident, but in Manipur the accused roam around for 80 days and Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not even give a statement on the incident,” he added.