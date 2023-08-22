Ambulance with patient stopped in Patna to make way for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy

Patna: In a shocking incident, an ambulance with a patient inside was stopped and made to wait as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's convoy was passing through the Gaighat bridge in Patna. A video of the incident went viral on social media. The officers and police personnel stopped the ambulance for a long time until Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's convoy crossed the area. The patient in the ambulance was unconscious and the video shows his family members were crying.

According to sources, CM Nitish's convoy was passing through the Gaighat bridge on Sunday when the police personnel stopped the traffic on the bridge to make way for the CM's cavalcade. The police also stopped an ambulance with a patient and made it wait until the convoy passed through the area. The relatives of the patient were seen crying in the video. The Chief Minister was on his way to inspect Marine Drive in Patna.

The people present at the spot also expressed their displeasure and they recorded the video and uploaded it on social media, subsequently, it went viral. Soon after, netizens started slamming the CM and security personnel for stopping the ambulance. However, ETV Bharat does not verify the veracity of the video. Earlier, a man was knocked down by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA's convoy in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district, according to sources. The deceased was identified as Duryodhan Patel, a resident of Ataria village of the Hanumana police station area, and a truck driver by profession.