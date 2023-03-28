Patna: In a significant development, National President of Janata Dal United Rajiv Ranjan alias Lallan Singh has said that all the opposition parties in the country will unitedly fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Singh was talking to the media after participating in the meeting of opposition leaders hosted by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence at 10 Rajaji Marg in New Delhi on Monday evening.

The meeting which came in the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as a MP was held to chalk out a joint strategy against the Centre's alleged attempt to silence the opposition over the demand of JPC into the Adani row. Earlier in the day, the opposition leaders while wearing black dresses, held a protest against Rahul's disqualification and demanded a JPC over the allegations against Adani Group.

JDU National President after coming out of the meeting told the media that the opposition will fight the next year's general elections together. “All opposition parties are one and will fight together in 2024 elections. All parties will unite and fight to save democracy," said Lalan Singh. Over a question on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, Singh said that the move was “definitely a political vendetta”.

"If the Prime Minister speaks something for someone, it is right, if someone else speaks, it is wrong,” Singh said in a sarcastic jibe at PM Modi. Besides Lallan Singh, former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader Jawahar Sircar, National Congress Party's Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav, DRM leader TR Balu, Mukti Morcha's Jitan Ram Manjhi, Jharkhand National Conference leader K Hasan Masoodi and many other opposition leaders also participated in the meeting.

However, the Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena was conspicuous with its absence at the meeting. Uddhav Thackeray hit out at Rahul Gandhi after his remarks on V D Savarkar during a press conference after his disqualification.