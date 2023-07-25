Muzaffarpur (Bihar): A train accident was averted because of the prompt decision of the Loco pilot at Muzaffarpur in Bihar on Monday. The incident occurred when the Barauni New Delhi special train, scheduled to proceed towards Narkatiaganj, mistakenly veered off course, towards Hajipur instead. Swiftly recognizing the error, the loco pilot took immediate action by applying the emergency brake, bringing the train to a halt, as confirmed by a railway official.

According to the railway official, the Barauni New Delhi special train (02563) route was diverted on Monday. He had to go via Narkatiaganj, but the starter signal was mistakenly given at Ramdayalu Nagar of the Hajipur railway section, causing the train to turn towards Hajipur. This unexpected situation led to chaos, and the loco pilot immediately informed the headquarters about the emergency stop.

Initially, the train departed from Barauni at 07.40 and reached Muzaffarpur at 10.39, with a delay of 69 minutes. In Muzaffarpur, it was supposed to be directed towards Narkatiaganj, but the mistake by the SM/Muzaffarpur on duty caused the train to be halted and reversed at 11.05 am. After rectifying the error, at 11.10 am, the starter signal was correctly given for the train to proceed towards Narkatiaganj. Finally, at 11.14 am, the train departed from Muzaffarpur as planned.

The on-duty panel operator Ajit Kumar and panel in-charge Suresh Prasad Singh were suspended immediately for their negligence, and an inquiry into the matter has been ordered by the railway authorities.

