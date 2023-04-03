Patna: AIMIM state president Akhtarul Iman on Monday slammed the Nitish Kumar led-Mahagatbandhan government over violence during Ram Navami and alleged that minorities were not safe in Bihar. He said minorities were being made a part of the political experiment across the country. The Imam's statement came after Opposition MLAs protested in the state Assembly against the government for failing to check violence in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif.

Iman said anti-minority slogans were raised everywhere and efforts were made to create an atmosphere of terror for past few days. "The miscreants crossed all limits in Nalanda where madrassas and religious texts were burnt in front of the police on March 31. The police failed to act and violence was repeated on April 1. There was also an attempt to disturb harmony in the mosque of Murarpur, ten meters away from Laheri police station," said Iman.

"BJP understands that if minority's blood is shed, then there will be unity in the "communal Hindu" vote. Thus, BJP organizations incited communal violence," he said. Iman alleged that chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav speak about zero tolerance but when needed, the government failed to act. Shops and vehicles were torched in front of the police, he added.

Violence broke out in Bihar on Thursday evening and continued till Friday morning. One person died and 14 were injured in the violence. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, cancelled his Sasaram visit where he was scheduled to address an event after section 144 was clamped. Police have stepped up security in Bihar Sharif and Sasaram after another explosion was heard in Sasaram today.