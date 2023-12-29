Airplane gets stuck beneath overbridge in Bihar's Motihari

Motihari (Bihar): In a bizzare incident, a lorry carrying an airplane got stuck beneath the overbridge at Piprakothi Chowk in East Champaran district of Bihar. After this the traffic came to a grinding halt on the National Highway 28 for about two hours. Hearing the news of the plane getting stuck under the overbridge, people nearby rushed to have a glimpse of it. They were busy clicking the pictures and taking selfies.

How the truck got stuck: According to the information, the airplane was bought as junk by a businessman in an auction held in Mumbai. It was being transported from Mumbai to Assam in a big truck. At Piprakothi, vehicles coming from Gopalganj on NH 28 have to cross under the overbridge and go towards Muzaffarpur. The truck carrying the airplane was passing under the overbridge near Piprakothi when the upper part of the plane got stuck under the overbridge.