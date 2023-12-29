Airplane gets stuck benath overbridge in Bihar's Motihari
Published: 47 minutes ago
Motihari (Bihar): In a bizzare incident, a lorry carrying an airplane got stuck beneath the overbridge at Piprakothi Chowk in East Champaran district of Bihar. After this the traffic came to a grinding halt on the National Highway 28 for about two hours. Hearing the news of the plane getting stuck under the overbridge, people nearby rushed to have a glimpse of it. They were busy clicking the pictures and taking selfies.
How the truck got stuck: According to the information, the airplane was bought as junk by a businessman in an auction held in Mumbai. It was being transported from Mumbai to Assam in a big truck. At Piprakothi, vehicles coming from Gopalganj on NH 28 have to cross under the overbridge and go towards Muzaffarpur. The truck carrying the airplane was passing under the overbridge near Piprakothi when the upper part of the plane got stuck under the overbridge.
This is how the truck was pulled out: The driver tried hard to pull out the lorry, but in vain. Within a short time there was a jam on the NH 28. On receiving the information about the airplane laden truck getting stuck, Piprakothi police station chief reached the spot with his team. After this, all the wheels of the lorry were deflated. Due to which its height was reduced a bit and then the lorry, along with the airplane, was taken out. After that the police cleared the traffic on the National Highway, said Manoj Kumar Singh, Police Station Head.