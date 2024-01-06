AFTER PATNA HC EMAIL THREATENS TO BLOW UP ALL HOSPITALS IN BIHAR

Gaya: The principal of Magadh Medical College in Bihar's Gaya on Saturday received an email threatening to blow up all the major hospitals of the state, including AIIMS. Following which, ATS, police, bomb disposal squad and dog squad reached the hospital and searched the premises thoroughly but nothing suspicious was found.

This comes a day after a similar email surfaced threatening to blow up the Patna High Court premises. The sender has identified himself as a member of one 'Funing Terrorist Group'. Khursheed Alam, DSP Law and Order, Gaya said the matter is being investigated and the accused would be arrested soon.

An FIR in this matter was lodged at Magadh Medical Police Station on January 3 on the basis of a complaint submitted by principal of Magadh Medical College, Arjun Chaudhary.

"I received an email where the sender threatened to blow up all medical colleges and hospitals along with AIIMS Patna. The email stated that everyone would be killed. As soon as I read the mail, I informed Gaya SSP Ashish Bharti and Magadh Medical Police Station in-charge Shailesh Kumar. Later, I also submitted a written complaint. The hospital premises were searched but till now nobody has been arrested," Chaudhary said.