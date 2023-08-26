Bagaha (Bihar): A week after a woman died, her body was exhumed out of the grave in Bihar to investigate the cause of her death after her family cried foul play.

The victim's brother filed a complaint at Ramnagar police station alleging that his sister's brother-in-law killed her after she refused the latter's sexual relationship offer. The victim, was a resident of Ramnagar in Bihar's West Champaran district. After receiving the complaint on August 24, the sub-divisional magistrate ordered the police to exhume the body and examine it. After exhuming the body from the grave, it has been sent for post-mortem.

According to the victim's brother, the woman got married in 2012 to a youth, a resident of Ramnagar police station area. After marriage, the woman's husband went abroad to work as a labourer. Back home, the woman's brother-in-law started pressurising her for having a sexual relationship with him. "Despite several attempts, the man failed to convince the woman and finally killed her. After which, her body was buried hurriedly," the complainant said.

Ramnagar DSP Nand Ji Prasad said that an investigation has been initiated on the basis of a complaint filed by the woman's brother. “The body has been exhumed from the grave and the actual cause of death will be determined only after getting the post-mortem report. The woman's relatives have alleged that her brother-in-law murdered her," Prasad said.

The woman's family said they received the news of their daughter's death via her in-laws who said that she had died due to natural causes. "Her body was hastily buried. We want to know the truth behind her death. She was regularly harassed by her brother-in-law and we suspect that he is responsible for her death," the victim's sister said.