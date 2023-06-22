Hyderabad: With only a day to go for the crucial opposition meeting in Patna, the non-BJP leaders seem to be far away from reaching a consensus on the Common Minimum Program (CMP) before the Lok Sabha polls. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party has issued an ultimatum to the Congress that if the latter doesn't support it against the centre's controversial ordinance, AAP will skip the opposition meeting.

AAP drawing a line comes as Congress is bracing for a consensus to put up one common candidate against the BJP in as many seats as possible in the 2024 elections while the regional parties are busy looking for their own pound of flesh. This apparent clash of interest might come in the way of building a general consensus to put the BJP in a bipolar fight in the parliamentary polls.

The apparent rift became obvious after Kejriwal wrote to the opposition leaders to initiate a discussion concerning the recent ordinance issued by the Central Government regarding the control of administrative services in Delhi. With Congress remaining non-committal, AAP has made its stand clear that if the grand-old party doesn't side with it, it too will not side with the opposition.

It is pertinent to mention that Kejriwal has also been vocal against Congress on several occasions. Recently the Delhi CM while campaigning for AAP in Rajasthan has openly criticised Congress. Kejriwal is not the only concern for Congress.

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, who has been instrumental in organising the meet, has clearly said she doesn’t want the Congress to take the lead. Banerjee, who is reaching Patna – a day ahead of all the leaders, has also made it clear that if Congress joins hands with the CPI(M) in West Bengal, it will not help the party in the Lok Sabha battle.

There are problems. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by K Chandrashekar Rao, is unlikely to attend the upcoming meeting. The party's decision stems from its desire to maintain an equal distance from both the BJP and Congress, as they are considered rivals in the forthcoming assembly elections in Telangana. BRS leaders argue that support and cooperation should also be extended during state elections; otherwise, the purpose of such unity would be undermined.

Similarly, Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik is also expected to abstain from the meeting, and several reasons contribute to this decision. Patnaik is known to share a positive rapport with the central BJP leadership, and there have been discussions regarding his retirement after 2024.

Based on ground reports, the BJD stands on a solid footing in Odisha, and Naveen Patnaik's charisma continues to benefit from the legacy of his father, Biju Patnaik. Furthermore, when the BJD completes its fifth term in 2024, it will become the third-longest-serving party in power in a state, following the Left Front in West Bengal and the BJP in Gujarat.

If the regional parties pursue their own agendas, the Congress, eager to lead the opposition, also has its own strategies. The Congress currently governs in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, and is a partner in the ruling coalitions of Tamil Nadu, Bihar, and Jharkhand. However, its aspirations to lead the opposition are not without obstacles. Recognizing that several opposition political parties are hesitant to accept its leadership and dominance, Congress has delegated the task of unifying the opposition parties to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, allowing him to lay the groundwork for bringing them together under one umbrella.

The BJP, which secured over 37 percent of the vote share when it came to power, finds itself in a different position compared to 2019. However, the surge of saffron wave can only be countered by a unified opposition that can minimize vote fragmentation. Given the significant internal differences among the opposition parties, it remains intriguing to see if their unity evolves into a formidable force or if it fizzles out like Mamata Banerjee's efforts during the Presidential polls.