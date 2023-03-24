Saharsa: In a tragic incident of corporal punishment, a seven-year-old student of a private school died after being allegedly beaten up by the school director-cum-teacher for reportedly not completing his homework. The accused teacher allegedly hit the boy repeatedly with a stick till he went breathless and fell unconscious. The boy was taken to a private clinic where doctors declared him dead. The accused teacher is currently absconding. Police investigations are on.

The school is located under the jurisdiction of Saharsa's Simribakhtiyarpur police station area. The deceased, identified as Aditya Kumar is a student of lower KG. He returned to the hostel after Holi 10 days back. Aditya's parents, who hail from Madhepura, got a call from the school saying their child had fainted and taken to a private clinic. When the family members reached the clinic, they found their child was dead.

The family members filed a complaint against the school management and alleged that their child died after he was beaten up in school. The child's body has been sent for postmortem. “My brother-in-law left my son in the school hostel after Holi. Since then I did not have any contact with him. Today, suddenly I got a call from school informing me that my child was admitted to a private clinic after he fainted. We rushed to the clinic but my son was already dead,'' Prakash Yadav, father of the deceased child said.

Police have initiated an investigation into the matter and a search is on for the accused teacher. Police are waiting for the post mortem report for further action. No clarification has come from the school management in this connection so far.