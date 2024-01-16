Patna: Ranking 68th in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), Priyangi Mehta will join the state revenue department where his grandfather worked as a clerk.

Priyangi hails from Sandalpur in Patna. The BPSC results have evoked an atmosphere of happiness in the locality. Relatives and friends are flocking to the house ever since results were declared.

Her grandfather Rajeshwar Prasad and grandmother Sushila Devi became emotional speaking about their granddaughter's achievement. Rajeshwar said he had worked in the revenue department as a clerk and is proud of Priyangi who will join as an officer here.

Priyangi has been the second topper from Bihar board. The people of her locality are overjoyed because this is for the first time that anyone from Sandalpur has recorded such an excellent performance in the civil service exams.

"I knew I would do well but never expected to be the second topper of Bihar board. Last night I got a call from news channels and was told that I was a topper. I felt someone was playing a prank on me. When I checked the result sheet I was on cloud nine, My family members, relatives and friends are all very happy and we have been celebrating since yesterday," Priyangi told in an exclusive interview to ETV Bharat.

Priyangi said she aims to crack the UPSC. She has already cleared the mains and the interview is scheduled in March. Priyangi had relied solely on self-study and had not taken any private tuition. She passed class 10 board exam in 2016 and class 12 with Humanities from Arvind Mahila College in 2018. She did her graduation from BHU in political science. Priyangi said she applied for revenue officer post because she was not eligible for many posts being less than 22 years.

Priyangi said she had decided to join civil services when she was in school. "This time BPSC changed the question paper pattern and it is more like UPSC. Many people told me that cracking civil services is impossible without tuitions. But I focused only on self-study. After qualifying mains, many people asked me to appear for mock interviews but I decided to face the interview board in a natural manner," she said.

Priyangi's mother Archana Devi said she is very happy with her daughter's performance. "Priyangi has been studious since childhood. I used to tell her to stop studying and take some rest. I have three daughters and never considered them any less efficient than sons," Archana said.