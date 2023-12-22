Muzaffarpur (Bihar): At least 60 paramedical students were suspended after ragging a student in a medical college in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. The incident took place at Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in North Bihar. According to official sources, 60 paramedical students from the 2022 batch ragged a 2023 batch student. The student then complained about ragging to the principal. He said that his seniors harassed him in the laboratory.

Meanwhile, the paramedical students demonstrated against ragging outside the principal's office. The students demanded strict action against the accused students. Based on the complaint, the principal, Prof Abha Rani Sinha, called a meeting of the Anti-Ragging Committee. The students accused of ragging were also called and were suspended.

“Ragging is being completely controlled in the college. Our Anti-Ragging Committee is taking immediate action on such cases. Any case of ragging will not be tolerated, "SKMCH principal Prof Abha Rani Sinha said. Earlier, an MBBS student was ragged in the SKMCH College. The elder brother of the victim student had complained to the Anti-Ragging Cell. After this, a letter was received from the Anti-Ragging Cell to the principal regarding action in that regard. The principal had then suspended all the students of the 2022 MBBS batch.