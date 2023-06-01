Patna: A four-month-old girl was shot dead by miscreants in Patna last night. The victim's father has accused his own relative of killing the child.

The incident that took place in Lodipur area under Khushrupur police station jurisdiction on Wednesday has triggered a stir in the area. The deceased's father, Vikash Kumar, alleged that his relative opened fire and killed the child. After getting information about the incident, police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. The incident of firing has not been ruled out, police said.

The child's father said suddenly a sound a firing was heard and a bullet came from outside and hit his daughter's head. The girl was rushed to the hospital in a seriously injured condition but she succumbed to her injuries, Kumar said. He accused that his relative had shot his daughter dead but did not deliberate on the exact reason behind the crime.

Police said that a metal-like object has been found in the girl's head. "However, we are yet to confirm whether it is a bullet or something else. We will be able to comment anything only after seeing the post mortem report. The matter is being investigated. The post mortem report will state what exactly had hit the girl leading to her death," Pramod Kumar, SI Khushruppur police station said.

Meanwhile, police sources said probe is on to find out as to how and why the incident took place. Officials are questioning the local residents to get more details in this connection.