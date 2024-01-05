34 BOUNDED LABOURERS RESCUED FROM BRICK KILN ON BORDER AREAS OF INDIA NEPAL

Motihari (Bihar): At least 34 labourers, including children and women, were rescued from a brick kiln on the border areas of India-Nepal, said the police. The East Champaran police handed over all the rescued labourers to the Department of Labour. Out of 34 labourers, 15 were children, 10 women and nine men, he said.

Following the rescue operation, the district administration arranged food, train tickets and Rs 500 for them at the government expense and sent them to their homes. On receiving the information about the labourers, who were working in the brick kiln without food and wages, the District Police, SSB and Nepal police launched a joint operation to rescue workers and send them back to India.

Superintendent of the Department of Labour in Motihari Satya Prakash said, "On receiving the information about forced work in a brick kiln in Nepal, all the labourers were brought to Motihari with the help of the district police. Even in this cold weather, no arrangement for accommodation, food and toilet was made at the brick kiln for them."

"Initially, merely Rs 500 was given by the contractor, the owner of the brick kiln was talking about paying the wages at the end of the month. Due to this, labourers were facing problems and they informed their families over the phone," Satya Prakash said. All the 34 labourers, who were forced to work in the brick kiln in Nepal, are residents of Moradabad and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh.