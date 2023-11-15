Samastipur (Bihar): At least three persons, including a mother and her son, were injured after a minor explosion happened in the Bhagalpur-Jaynagar Intercity Express on Wednesday afternoon. This incident took place around 1:30 pm after the Intercity Express arrived here on platform no. 5.

"Today at 1:30 pm, the Bhagalpur-Jaynagar Intercity Express arrived here on platform no. 5. After departing near the home signal of Samastipur, a blast happened in the general compartment. Due to this, three people were injured. Two people have been detained in Darbhanga GRP related to this...", Samastipur Railway Division DSP, Naveen Kumar said.

There was chaos among the passengers after smoke and sparks started rising in the bogie due to the blast. The injured woman, a resident of Darbhanga, was admitted to the Railway Hospital.

The injured have been identified as Reena Devi, Gaurav Jha and Kamta Prasad. Reena Devi, a resident of Manikore village of Singhwada police station area of Darbhanga district, was with her nephew Gaurav. Boarded the train from Sultanganj. The blast took place in the bag kept under the seat of a female passenger at the outer signal before reaching Samastipur station.

Two accused have been detained by RPF personnel for carrying explosives in the train. The accused threw down the bag full of explosives and tried to escape.