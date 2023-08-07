13 YEAR OLD GIRL ABDUCTED AND GANG RAPED BY 6 FOR 28 DAYS IN BIHAR

Muzaffarpur: A 13-year-old girl was abducted and allegedly gangraped by six men for 28 days. After the girl's health condition deteriorated, the accused informed her mother, who took her to the hospital and later filed a police complaint.

According to the complainant, her daughter was abducted by some people of Siswaniya village under Saraiya police station on July 9. The miscreants came in a car and took her daughter to a secluded place after kidnapping her, the girl's mother told police. After which, the woman filed a kidnapping case with police.

On August 5, the woman received a call asking her to collect her daughter from Saraiya Chowk. When she reached the place at around 8 pm, she found the girl lying in an abandoned state. "My daughter was repeatedly raped by six men for 28 days. Her health condition was extremely bad and we rushed her to the hospital for treatment," the girl's mother said.

According to police, it has been revealed that the girl came in contact with the miscreants through social media. "The accused collected information through the social media platform and then executed the kidnapping act. The girl's mother has lodged an FIR against the accused and investigations have already been initiated. Raids are being conducted in search of the accused," police said.

The woman alleged that though she had filed an FIR after her daughter was kidnapped, police did not take any action. "Had the police acted immediately then my daughter would have been saved. It was only after the rape case came to light that the police started investigations," she said.

“We have registered a case under relevant sections. The statement of the victim has been recorded in front of the magistrate. Along with this, the medical examination of the victim has been done. She gave us details about the accused and we will nab the culprits very soon," Vijay Kumar Singh, SHO, Town Police Station said.