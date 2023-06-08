Rohtas (Bihar): The 11-year-old boy trapped between a pillar and a slab of a bridge built over the Son River in Atimi village in Bihar's Rohtas district died shortly after he was rescued on Thursday even as the NDRF teams tried their best to save him for over 20 hours.

Sub Divisional Magistrate, Bikramganj, Upendra Pal said that the boy identified as Ranjan Kumar was shifted to the hospital. "The child was rescued and taken to a hospital in Sasaram. His condition was not normal. NDRF was also engaged in the rescue efforts," he said.

The boy was found trapped at the Nasriganj-Daudnagar bridge, on Wednesday. Shatrughan Prasad, the boy's father had earlier informed local authorities that his son who was mentally unsound had gone missing two days ago. Later the child was discovered trapped by a woman.

Talking to reporters, Jaffar Imam, Block Development Officer (BDO) of Nasriganj, said, "The incident took place on Wednesday when the boy somehow got trapped between the pillar and a slab of the Nasriganj-Daudnagar bridge." An expert team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state disaster response force were immediately called in.

The team carried out the rescue operation with utmost caution to ensure that the child was not hurt in the process. Oxygen was supplied to the trapped boy through pipes till he was pulled out. The team had to cut through the bridge’s pillar in an attempt to reach out to the trapped boy but that did not yield results. Following it, a specialised team was called in which managed to pull the child out.

