Araria (Bihar): Bihar police on Saturday arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly threatening to blow up Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The man, identified as Mohd. Intakhab claimed to be Chota Shakeel of Dawood Ibrahim gang.

According to police, several calls were received on Friday where the caller identified himself as Dawood Ibrahim gang's Chota Shakeel and threatened to blow the Ram Mandir during consecration ceremony on January 22.

Considering the sensitivity of the case, SP Araria, Ashok Kumar Singh himself thoroughly interrogated the youth. Also, his mobile from where he made the calls, has been confiscated.

After getting the threat call, police handed over the caller's number to the technical unit for investigation. Following which, it was revealed that the mobile number of the caller was registered in the name of one Mohd Intakhab.

A raid was immediately conducted and the owner of the mobile phone was arrested. It has been found that the Mohd Intakhab does not have any previous criminal record. "A case has been registered in this regard under Palasi police station. Investigations are underway to ascertain as to why and under what conditions the youth dialed 112 to threaten of blowing up the Ram Mandir," an officer of Palasi police station said.

Mohd Intakhab is a resident of Sakin Balua Kaliyaganj area under Palasi police station in Araria district.