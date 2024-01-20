Katihar (Bihar): A passenger allegedly smashed the loco pilot's head with a stone after the train that was already running half an hour behind schedule, halted at Kadhagola Road railway station of Sonpur Railway Division for an hour. The driver suffered head injuries while the passenger has been handed over to RPF.

The incident took place in Bihar's Katihar on Wednesday. The 03316 Samastipur-Katihar Passenger arrived at Kadhagola Road railway station an hour late. However, due to some reason the train remained stuck at the station for almost an hour.

Sushil Kumar, a resident of Kadhagola, who boarded the Samastipur-Katihar Passenger from the Kadhagola Road railway station became irritated as the train did not depart for half an hour. Sushil, who was reportedly in an inebriated condition, became angry and got down to inquire about the reason as to why the train remained at the station for such a long time. He went to the engine and tried to open the door to confront the driver.

When the driver got down to ask what had happened, the man started abusing him. He then picked up a stone and smashed the driver's head with it. The driver, Prabhas Chand Chaurasia got wounded and was brought to the station master's room. A health worker of the Community Health Centre in Barari was called and the driver had to receive stitches for his head injury.