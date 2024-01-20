BENGAL WEAVER CREATES SAREE DEPICTING RAMAYANA LEAVES FOR AYODHYA TO OFFER IT ON CONSECRATION

Nadia (West Bengal): A skilled weaver from West Bengal's Nadia district has created a saree depicting the story of Ramayana and left for Ayodhya to offer it on Ram Mandir consecration.

Pikul Roy, a resident of Habibpur in Ranaghat in Nadia said he was offered a lot of money to sell the saree but he did not part with it. He has been associated with the handloom industry since long and owns a saree shop.

He started weaving the saree a year ago and Ramayana as depicted in Tulsidas's Ramcharitmanas has been skillfully weaved on it. Important events including Ram's exile and battle with Ravana have been beautifully showcased on the fabric.

Roy along with his elder brother Ananta left for Ayodhya from Habibpur railway station on Friday night. He said that they want to offer the hand-woven saree before Sita's idol at the temple. Roy said, "I had the idea of depicting Ramayana on a saree and started weaving it a year ago. After the saree was ready many people approached me to buy it at an exorbitant price. But, I want to offer this saree to Goddess Sita."