Begusarai: A village along the banks of river Ganga in Bihar's Begusarai is named Ayodhya. Likewise the preparations in Uttar Pradesh for Ram Mandir consecration, this village busy making arrangements for January 22.

As the temple town of Ayodhya is known to be the birthplace of Lord Ram, the Ayodhya village in Begusarai has its own religious significance. This village had a different name hundreds of years ago but the saints who came here named this village Ayodhya. Since the village is situated near the river, saints often stopped here.

While people across the country are waiting enthusiastically for the upcoming consecration of Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya, the scene in this village is no different. On this occasion, the villagers will clean the Ganga, perform religious rituals and light ghee lamps in the temples and their homes. Bhajans and devotional songs will also be sung. People are busy decorating the village for tomorrow's grand event.

Ayodhya village is located in Teghra block of Begusarai district of Bihar. Earlier it used to be called 'Ajudha' village, named after Raja Aj, a descendant of Lord Ram. Today it is known as 'Ayodhya', located two km from Avadh Tirhut Road of Teghra in Begusarai.

According to an elderly villager, Bholan Singh, during the Mughal period, two brothers, Mirza and Prophet named one place as Aadharpur and the other as Ajudha while dividing their property. British used to cultivate indigo here. In those times, sages and saints used to come here and meditate.

"The saints who came here found the dwellers religious, social and justice loving. They named it Ayodhya as Ganga flows nearby and the place is frequented by saints. Last year too, Ram Naam Katha, Bhagwat Katha and Ashtjaam were held here. We are believers of Sanatani dharma and Ram devotees," Singh said.

Another villager Daya Shankar Singh said a group of nearly 50 sadhus came to this village and were happy at the way people served them during the 15 days of their stay. They named this village Ayodhya," Daya Shankar said.

Gopal Das Mahant said there was a Kothi Ghat in this village where Swami Karpatri Maharaj lived and performed yagyas. there. "At that time, 108 tins of ghee were stolen by some Brahmins following which they had leprosy. When they came to Maharaj he told them that they might have committed some mistake. After this, the Brahmins poured all the ghee into Ganga and apologised. They were all cured," Mahant said.