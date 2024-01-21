AYODHYA BUS STATION TO HAVE HOTELS AND ROOMS FOR DEVOTEES

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation will set up a new bus stand in Ayodhya and also plans to build hotes and rest rooms on the vacant space around the place. This came in the wake of the Pran Pratistha scheduled for January 22.

With the inauguration of the Ram Temple, Ayodhya will witness a melee of people congregating at the temple, demand for hotels is on a high.

UPSRTC will develop the bus station on PPP model which will have a hotel and rest rooms as well. Pre-bid has been done and soon the tender will be floated. From the point of view of tourism, Ayodhya will compete with several big cities in the country in the coming days.

After Pran Pratistha, the number of tourists in Ayodhya will be up.

On one hand, Indian Railways has built more than 300 low-rent rooms for passengers at the station itself, and now the transport corporation plans to toe the same line.

Several big corporate houses have thrown her hat in the ring. Soon the tender will be given to the group which meets the standards as per the conditions of the Transport Corporation. Then the bus station will be developed. About 33000 square meters of space is vacant. Transport Corporation officials say that even after the construction of the new bus station of Ayodhya, about 33000 square meters of space is still vacant.

Transport Corporation is setting up a control room in Lucknow for Pran Pratistha at the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation headquarters for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha programme.

To ensure that the devotees do not face any problem in transportation, employees will keep a close watch on the bus services and will provide complete information to the devotees as per their need.

Employees have also been put on duty at this control room for three days. From January 20 to January 23, room number 20 at the headquarters has been converted into a control room.