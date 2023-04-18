YOUTH CONG CHIEF SEXIST CLAIMS PARTYS WOMAN LEADER OF ASSAM

Guwahati Assam Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta on Tuesday accused the unit s national chief Srinivas B V of being sexist and chauvinistic and discriminating against her based on genderShe also claimed of informing the matter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi How can a sexist and chauvinistic leader IYC torture and demean a woman every single time What happened to priyankagandhi ladki hoon ladk Shakti hoon sic the daughter of former Congress minister Anjan Dutta said in a series of tweets tagging Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi among othersShe alleged that Srinivas has continually harassed her and was discriminating on the basis of my gender My values and education doesn t allow me anymore The leadership has played deaf ears despite bring front of them MANY TIMES RahulGandhi kcvenugopalmp priyankagandhi sic she said Dutta claimed that despite complaints no enquiry committee has been initiated against SrinivasIs this the safe space RahulGandhi talks about women priyankagandhi she said in another tweet Dutta however did not cite any specific instance to substantiate her claims Meanwhile when contacted Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Kumar Borah refused to comment on the issueI am in touch with AICC state incharge Jitendra Singh over the matter I can comment only after a thorough discussion with the AICC Borah told PTI PTI