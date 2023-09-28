Guwahati: The countdown for the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup has begun with less than 24 hours left for warm matches where all the 10 participating nations will lock horns to prepare themselves for the coveted Trophy.

Teams have started to arrive and already some of the cricket teams have reached the three venues of the warm-up games. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team on Thursday arrived here for the warm-up match where it will face defending champions England on Sept 30. Earlier Sri Lanka and Bangladesh arrived in the city on Wednesday.

The Indian team is going to test its final phase of preparations before they begin their campaign to lift the prestigious trophy on home soil after 12 years. The ODI number one ranked team beat Australia in the recently concluded ODI series 2-1.

The Rohit Sharma-led team was greeted by the office-bearers of the Assam Cricket Association and the officials of the Assam government with a warm welcome upon their arrival at the LGBI airport in Borjhar. The team then headed to Radisson Blu where they will stay. The 3 Lions team will arrive at the city later in the evening.

On Thursday, the Bangladesh team practiced in Barsapara from 2 pm to 5 pm while the Sri Lankan team is currently. India and England will practice in Amingaon Stadium on Friday.

As part of the schedule, four warm-up matches ahead of the much-awaited main event will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The first preparatory match of the ICC Men's World Cup will be played in Barsapara on Friday afternoon between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.