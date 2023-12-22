WOMAN GIVES BIRTH TO QUADRUPLETS IN AMBULANCE IN ASSAM

Tinsukia (Assam): In one of the extremely rare deliveries, a woman from Saikhowa Dhala in the Tinsukia district delivered quadruplets (four children) inside a 108 ambulance with the help of ambulance staff on Friday. All four children are said to be female babies. The incident took place when the pregnant woman was being taken to Doom Dooma Hospital after she suffered labour pains.

The mother of the newly born babies has been identified as Jenifa Beg, wife of Ranjit Beg, who hails from Naukata village in Assam's Saikhowa. According to the driver of the ambulance, all four babies, including the mother, are healthy and doing fine. They have been kept under observation in the Doom Dooma Primary Health Centre, he said.

After receiving the rare news of a mother giving birth to four children, hospital staff as well as the locals were seen thronging the premises of Doom Dooma Hospital to have a glimpse of the mother and her four babies. Giving birth to quadruplets is perhaps the rarest of rare instances-one in five crore births and in such cases, the delivery is also usually a very complicated one.