New Delhi: Manipur witnessed fresh violence on Thursday after the High Court ordered that a status quo be maintained at a proposed burial site in the state’s Bishnupur district for 35 people killed in the three-month-old ethnic conflict between the Meiteis of Imphal Valley and Kuki-Zo community of the hills of Churachandpur district.

At least 20 people were injured after the Army and the Rapid Action Force fired tear gas shells at protesters in Kangvai and Phougakchao areas of Bishnupur district. The Manipur High Court on Thursday directed the Kuki-Zo community to maintain status quo at the proposed burial site for 35 people who were killed in the ethnic strife.

An organization called Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) also agreed to conditionally postpone the burial for five days after requests from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It said Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga had also requested the same.

“We had a marathon meeting last night till 4 am due to a new development,” the ITLF was quoted as saying. “The MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) requested us to delay the burial for five more days and that if we comply with that request, we will be allowed to bury in the same location and the government will legalise the land for the burial. The Mizoram CM had also made a similar request.”

It said that “after long deliberation with various stakeholders late in the night”, it came to the conclusion that “we will consider the request of the MHA provided they give us a written assurance on five demands”. While, according to some reports, the place of the burial site is at Haolai Khopi village in Churachandpur district, a source familiar with the developments told ETV Bharat that the place in question is actually in Bishnupur district.

Also read: Manipur on the boil again: 20 injured in Bishnupur; curfew reimposed in Imphal valley

“This place is in Torbung Bangla, located near a sericulture farm” the source said. “This place was occupied by Meiteis who were displaced after the violence broke out on May 3.”

Meitei villagers of Torbung Bangla have objected to the mass burial planned by the Kuki community in the Meitei area under Torbung Gram Panchayat and termed it as a violation of international law and an invitation to a civil war. These displaced people said that they will start returning to Torbung Bangla starting August 4.

Representatives of Social Welfare Club and Meira Paibi of Torbung Bangla told the media at Manipur Press Club on Wednesday that areas in Torbung Bangla, namely Waikhurok, Torbung Govindpur, Torbung Bazar, Torbung Sabal Leikai, Kangvai, Phougakchao Ikhai, Phougakchao Ikhai Awang Leikai, which are under Torbung Gram Panchayat, cannot be converted into a graveyard.

According to the source, of the 35 bodies that are supposed to be buried, many have not been identified. There are suspicions that many of the identified bodies are of people who had infiltrated into Manipur from Myanmar after the ethnic conflict flared up. These may include bodies of drug traffickers and insurgents from Myanmar who had infiltrated into Manipur.

“If permission is given for the burial of the bodies in Torbung Bangla, this will basically mean that the land that was occupied by the Meiteis will be handed over to the Kukis,” the source said. And that is wherein the cause of Thursday’s violence lies.