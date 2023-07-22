Guwahati (Assam) : Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF has declared its support to the newly formed opposition political parties' alliance INDIA - Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. The AIUDF, which was once accused of being a mouthpiece of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has now taken an open stand in favour of the anti-BJP alliance this time.

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA and party general secretary Aminul Islam said that his party was against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), according to ANI. He said that their party will support the opposition parties' new coalition INDIA, formerly the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and deliberations are going on. "We can't support NDA. We will support INDIA," the AIUDF leader added. The 26-party opposition alliance was termed the India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or I.N.D.I.A during the second joint opposition meeting held in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on July 18.

At the Bengaluru meeting, the 26 parties agreed to come up under one name. The development came as top leaders of the Opposition parties from across the country discussed a united strategy to take on the ruling NDA alliance at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The name - INDIA - was proposed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and later it was unanimously accepted, opposition leaders said. The representatives of the 26 parties also decided to set up an 11-member coordination committee, including all the major parties, and a ‘secretariat’ in Delhi for campaign management and for coordinating the working of various sub-committees, which will take up specific issues.

The next opposition meeting will be held in Mumbai; the date will be announced soon. An 11-member coordination committee will be set up. Names of committee members will be announced in Mumbai, the opposition leaders said. (with agency inputs)