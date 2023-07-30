Tezpur (Assam): Licypriya Kangujam, an acclaimed 11-year-old Indian environmental activist hailing from the Meitei tribe in Manipur, has taken to social media to voice her concerns over the state's pressing issues and demand a platform for "Manipur Ki Baat" instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Mann Ki Baat."

In a tweet on Sunday, Licypriya expressed her plea, saying, "Dear PM @narendramodi ji, We don't want to listen to your #MannKiBaat. We want to hear #ManipurKiBaat. We're literally dying." Amid the ongoing strife in Manipur, Licypriya took a dig at PM Modi for uniting the people during a massive protest against external forces seeking to disrupt the state.

In another tweet, Licypriya said that over 3 lakh people participated in the protest held in Imphal, demanding peace and stability in the region. She wrote, "Massive protest erupted in Imphal today against the interference of External Forces to break Manipur. Over 3 lakh people joined it. Manipur is One and We're United! Thanks, @narendramodi ji for uniting us!"

However, the young activist also criticized opposition leaders visiting the shelter camps in Manipur, asserting that they were merely using the victims for photo opportunities and social media publicity. According to Licypriya, no concrete actions have been taken by these leaders to alleviate the suffering or curb the violence plaguing the hills and valleys of Manipur.

As Manipur continues to be tense, especially in Churachandpur, Chandal, and Kangpokpi districts, the security situation remains precarious for Assam Rifle forces stationed in the region. The fear of attacks looms, making them sleep on the ground at night with no certainty about when bullets may strike.

In response to the challenges posed by illegal Myanmar infiltrators, the Union Home Department has initiated the biometric examination in Manipur. A team from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has been sent to provide training to state government officials for collecting biometric data to better manage the entry of Myanmar citizens into the state.

As the situation persists with no immediate resolution in sight after 88 days since May 3, the plight of Manipur continues to be a matter of grave concern. The voices of both activists like Licypriya Kangujam and the public demanding a brighter future for the state are growing louder, urging authorities to take substantial action in restoring peace and security in the region.

