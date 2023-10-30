VP URGES PEOPLE TO BELIEVE IN JUDICIAL SYSTEM INSTEAD OF HITTING STREETS WHEN FACED WITH LEGAL ISSUES

Guwahati: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday urged people to believe in the country's judicial system rather than demonstrate on the streets when faced with legal issues. He said the country's governance mechanism has been "sanitised and power brokers neutralised", while speaking at a function at Cotton University here during a day-long visit.

Dhankhar said, "There are some people who come out on the streets whenever they receive a summons from the judiciary or probe agencies." Last Saturday, Congress party workers staged a massive protest outside the Enforcement Directorate office in Jaipur against raids conducted by the agency at state Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasara's premises a day before and summons issued against Vaibhav Gehlot, son of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in the same case.

In the recent past, there have also been demonstrations against and in favour of probes by the CBI into the death of youth in Manipur. "We have a robust judicial system, why don't we avail it? Our courts have performed so wonderfully," he said. The vice-president said corruption has been weeded out from the system under the current regime. "I have seen times when it was thought that law cannot reach some people, brokers were everywhere and corruption was rampant. But these times are now over.

"There was a time when our power corridors and governing system were infested with power brokers and corrupt elements. These corridors have now been sanitised and brokers neutralised," he added. Claiming that common citizens and students stand to gain the most from the current situation, he urged the youth to contribute to nation building in all spheres.

Claiming that India's growth has not gone down well with some sections, he called upon students to defeat such forces. "Bharat's voice is on top globally now and it is not suiting many it is our duty to neutralise anti-Bharat narratives," he added. Earlier, the BJP had lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for criticising the central government during his programmes abroad in the UK and US. Mentioning the concept of economic nationalism' floated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dhankhar said it was necessary for the country's economic growth.

He said the slogan vocal for local' is a step towards this end and appealed to traders and businessmen to contribute to it by focusing on promoting local products. Dhankhar said India's G20 presidency had presented the country's rich heritage and potential before the world. He said the use of lotus in the G20 logo, which was found indigestible' by some sections, found wide acceptability among global leaders.

"The lotus is now global and not limited to the frontiers of our country. An ecosystem is being developed around the lotus," he said, adding that the G20 theme One Earth, One Family, One Future' drawn from ancient scriptures has also garnered much praise. The vice-president emphasised on the role of the youth in taking the country to new heights and exhorted them to realise their potential.

"Education is the most transformative mechanism to combat inequalities. If everyone can have good education, everything will fall into place," he said, highlighting the role of educational institutions. Dhankhar said when a country or a state is witnessing growth, it also faces challenges. He urged all to be together and not get bogged down by forces that try to pull down the nation.

Responding to questions from students, the vice-president urged them not to be obsessed with achievements. "I want development of students to be like a river that impacts the ecology in a positive manner. Students must not be like a canal that is drawn on paper by experts with targeted benefits," he added. Later speaking at the third convocation of Royal Global University here, Dhankhar highlighted the role of educational institutions in shaping human resources.

He appealed to the alumni of different institutions to remain connected with their alma mater and contribute in all possible ways. The vice-president urged those investing in the education sector to view it as a service to the nation and not merely a business venture. "Earlier, people invested in education as service to society. There has been an aberration now. Education has become an industry, like healthcare. I appeal to all in the education sector to continue to treat it as a service," he said.

He also called on the faculty of the varsities to create awareness regarding the National Education Policy as it integrates knowledge and skills with degree. Dhankhar appealed to students to think out of the box and assured that resources will not be a hurdle in achieving their potential. Mentioning that about two-third of the medalists at the convocation were girls, he said, "This is the changing profile (of the country), this is a reflection of what Bharat is today and will be tomorrow."