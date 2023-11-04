VIVEK EXPRESS STOPPED TO LET HERD OF WILD ELEPHANTS TO PASS IN ASSAM

Hojai (Assam): The Indian Railways has earned a lot of praise after a train was stopped in Assam's Hojai to allow a herd of wild elephants to cross the tracks. Railway accidents remain to be one of the causes of unnatural elephant deaths.

The incident took place when 15906 Vivek Express running from Dibrugarh to Kanyakumari was between Habaipur and Lamsakhang railway stations. The loco pilot stopped the train after spotting a herd of wild animals coming towards the railway tracks.

The train was halted late last night and the elephants slowly approached towards the tracks. The animals finally crossed the tracks between 5.50 am to 6:10 am on Saturday unscathed. Thus, by ensuring their safe passage, the railways managed to avert a major incident.

In August, a pregnant elephant died after being hit by a dolomite-laden goods train in Chapramari Reserve forest in West Bengal's Alipurduar. The train was heading towards Siliguri from Alipurduar when the elephant had come on the tracks.

Over the last few years, various mechanisms have been introduced for safeguarding elephants. These include sound-emitting devices, AI-based detection systems and signaling mechanisms for ease of movement of elephants. The drivers and motormen have been asked to remain alert and apply emergency brakes on the tracks in the forest areas.