Tinsukia (Assam): In an incredible feat of rail travel, the "Vivek Express" of the North East Frontier Railway (NEFR) has etched its name in history as India's longest-distance superfast train, connecting passengers on an awe-inspiring journey spanning 4,152 kilometers across seven states. This remarkable train ride has become a testament to India's vast and diverse railway network.

Originally running twice a week with IFC Trainer, the Vivek Express has recently increased its frequency, offering travelers the convenience of four weekly departures on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

The epic journey commences at Banipur station in Dibrugarh, where the train embarks at 7:25 pm. After a brief 10-minute stopover at New Tinsukia junction, the train departs at 8:20 pm. It traverses through breathtaking landscapes, reaching the southern tip of India, Kanyakumari, at 10:00 pm in the down direction after a remarkable 75-hour journey. The return trip commences at 5:20 pm from Kanyakumari and culminates in Dibrugarh.

This train offers a range of accommodation options, including 2AC, 3AC, sleeper, and general class coaches, ensuring a comfortable journey for passengers. Additionally, it boasts a pantry car and a power car/luggage van, catering to various travel needs.

Uttam Prakash, the zone rail manager of Eastern Frontier Railway at Tinsukia, said Vivek Express, exemplifies India's dedication to providing an extensive and efficient railway system. Maintenance and operational excellence are upheld at Banipur station in Dibrugarh, ensuring the train's reliability and passenger satisfaction, he said.

Also Read: Vande Bharat Express hits cattle in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, halted for over 30 minutes

The Vivek Express stands as a symbol of India's rich railway heritage and its commitment to connect the nation, uniting distant regions, and facilitating incredible journeys for passengers across the country.