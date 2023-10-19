Sarupathar (Assam): In a heart-warming transformation from an ordinary village girl to an iconic national figure, Lovlina Borgohain, the celebrated Indian boxer, basked in the glory of her roots by embracing the Assamese agricultural festival, Kati Bihu. This remarkable celebration took place in the quaint village of Sarupathar, nestled in the picturesque landscape of Assam's Golaghat district, illuminating the Tulsi tree at her home with traditional diyas, marking her profound connection with her origins.

Lovlina Borgohain, renowned as one of India's most exceptional boxers, recently returned to her home after clinching a silver medal at the Asiad Games. Her participation in this traditional festivity showcased the essence of cultural preservation and her unwavering pride in her heritage, reminding everyone that she remains deeply rooted in the values of her homeland.

The images shared by Lovlina on her Facebook profile captured the serene moments of this extraordinary celebration. In the photographs, Lovlina was seen meticulously lighting a diya under the sacred Tulsi tree adorned with a traditional, handcrafted papaya diya, a symbol of the cultural significance embedded in the festival. The pictures, illuminated by the glow of night jasmine surrounding the altar, painted a picture of pure, unadulterated tradition.

Through her social media platform, Lovlina extended her heartfelt wishes to the people of Assam, articulating her aspirations for prosperity and success on the auspicious occasion of Kati Bihu. She wrote, "I wish you all the best and prosperity on the occasion of Kati Bihu today. May the diyas under the Tulsi tree illuminate everyone's hopes and aspirations. Let the green fields be filled with golden seeds. Bring good news of prosperity to the farmers."

Kati Bihu, an integral part of Assam's cultural heritage, witnesses the sky lanterns lighting up every courtyard and fields of crops across the state. Celebrated during the sankranti of the months of Ashin and Kati, this festival serves as a significant link to the agricultural life of the people in Assam. It marks the transition from sowing to the growing phase of crops, signifying a season of hope and optimism for the farmers.