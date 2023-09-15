Guwahati: On the fifth day of the autumn session of the Assam Assembly, chaos ensued as Congress members protested over allegations of a land scam involving Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Rinki Bhuyan Sharma. The uproar began when Congress MLAs called for a discussion on the floor of the House regarding the alleged land scam demanding transparency and accountability. However, their request was denied by the Speaker leading Congress members staging a walkout from the Assembly and protesting on the Assembly premises.

Displaying placards and raising their voices, the Congress MLAs insisted on a thorough investigation into the alleged land scam. Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia criticised the Chief Minister's response to the issue. He pointed out that despite the Chief Minister's claim that no one had questioned him on the matter a resolution was previously moved to adjourn the House for discussion.

Notably, the Chief Minister was absent during that crucial session. Saikia emphasised that the Congress sought to address the matter on Thursday and during the current session, but was met with resistance. Senior Congress MLA Bharat Narah echoed the sentiments of his party colleagues, underscoring the importance of addressing the land scam allegations promptly. He stated that the Congress sought a statement from the Chief Minister regarding the matter, which had not yet been provided within the Assembly.

Narah alleged that Pride East Entertainment Private Limited could not have received a subsidy of Rs 10 crore for food processing without the Chief Minister's consent. He questioned the Central government's actions, suggesting that subsidies were granted in violation of established norms. The Congress MLA lashed out at the government's silence on the issue and called for a high-level investigation to unravel the truth. The Assembly's ongoing turmoil reflects the growing concerns surrounding the alleged land scam with the opposition demanding transparency, accountability and answers from the Chief Minister's office.