UNION HEALTH MINISTER FOR COORDINATION BETWEEN CENTRAL AND STATE HEALTH INSTITUTIONS FOR FLOOD MANAGEMENT

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday emphasised the need for strong coordination between the Central and State health institutions for effective management of flood and any other emergencies. Chairing a meeting with Central and Assam health agencies to discuss health-related issues ahead of the monsoon in the State via video conference Mandaviya underscored the need for preparedness of critical care equipment, oxygen, hospital beds as well as the availability of clean drinking water if floods occur during the rainy season.

He also emphasised preventive healthcare and greater awareness among the communities regarding vector-borne and water-borne diseases. The meeting assessed the arrangements put in place by the Central institutions and agencies of the State government to ensure the effective management of floods in Assam.

The Health Minister urged the officials to work on a flood-management model to deal with the flood situation in Assam which is a recurring phenomenon. He directed them to prepare an online database listing all the important information like the availability of beds, oxygen and other health facilities to ensure efficient management of any health emergency. Mandaviya also exhorted the officials to ensure that the Health and Wellness Centres are well equipped with required medicines, functioning medical equipment and other amenities.

He directed the training of all health workers at AB-HWCs so that they are well equipped to provide the requisite healthcare services critically required during such emergencies. "The ASHAs, ANMs and CHOs should know their roles and responsibilities for any emergency. Advanced training will ensure that they are effective in providing healthcare services during emergency flood management," he said.

Avinash Joshi, Principal Secretary (Health), Assam, informed that all necessary medicines are in adequate stock. Deputy Commissioners from six districts of Assam, including Barpeta, Kamrup, Cachar, Lakhimpur, Dima Hasao and Dibrugarh, who joined the review meeting, assured that they were regularly reviewing the preparedness to ensure effective management of floods.

Dr Atul Goel, director general of health service, said that their regional offices are in preparation for supporting the state government. He said that a team of specialists from AIIMS Guwahati and NCDC will be deployed to assist the State whenever required.

The Union Health Minister assured all support of the Centre for flood management in the state. The meeting was also attended by Ashok Babu, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, and senior officials from the Ministry and affiliated organisations like All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati, North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong, among others.