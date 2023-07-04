New Delhi: Amid a major hue and cry over the central government's initiative to bring Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country, the Nagaland government on Tuesday expressed confidence that UCC will not be implemented in the State.

"The Uniform Civil Code will not be implemented in the State following the fact that we have a special provision of Indian Constitution in our State-Article 371A," said Nagaland deputy chief minister Yanthungo Patton to ETV Bharat in New Delhi.

Article 371A gives special provision to Nagaland as it says that no Act of Parliament in respect of the religious or social practice of the Nagas, Naga customary law and procedure, administration of civil and criminal justice involving decisions according to Naga customary law and ownership and transfer of land and its resources shall apply to the State of Nagaland.

Patton said that Nagaland has its own customs and traditions so "UCC is unlikely to be implemented in the State." "Article 371A allows us to take our own decision as far as implementation of any law is concerned," said Patton. All the 12 Council of Ministers of the Nagaland government are campaigning in New Delhi to meet Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue of UCC, the Indo-Naga political crisis and the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) demand for a separate autonomous council comprising six districts of the State.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio-led National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has already taken a resolution to against the UCC. The party said that implementing the UCC will have a negative impact on the freedom and rights of the minority community and the tribal people of India. All the 12 Council of Ministers of the Nagaland government will meet Home Minister Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday.

During their meeting with Shah the delegation, apart from the issue of UCC, will also discuss the issue of the decades-long Indo-Naga political crisis as well as the autonomous council demand of ENPO. "Today we had a discussion over ENPO with the central government representative AK Mishra. He briefed us about the centre's intention of creating an autonomous council in Nagaland," said Patton.

Patton said that his government is also hopeful that a permanent solution to the Indo-Naga political conflict is possible before next year's general election. "During our discussion with Home Minister Shah, we will also appeal to him to actively consider bringing a permanent solution to the decades-long crisis," said Patton.

The ongoing political negotiation between the government of India and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) came to a standstill over latter's demand for a separate flag and a Constitution.