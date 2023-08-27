Tezpur (Assam): In a concerning development, a wave of tension has gripped Manipur's Imphal East district as several unidentified miscreants set ablaze five houses in New Lambulane on Sunday. The incident has raised suspicions within the local community, with many residents alleging that the perpetrators might be local residents due to the area's restricted access points and heavy security presence.

New Lambulane, where the arson occurred, is fortified with stringent security measures including airtight fencing at exit points and a significant deployment of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel throughout the day. Additionally, Special Service Battalion (SSB) personnel are stationed on the main road, intensifying security measures.

The incident ignited immediate reactions from nearby residents who took to the streets to condemn the suspicious act of house burnings, according to the local report. However, the situation escalated when police intervened, firing tear gas rounds to control the gathering crowd. This intervention led to a confrontation between law enforcement and irate protestors, who accused miscreants of orchestrating the fires to destabilize Imphal City's peaceful environment.

The timing of the incident raises further concerns, as the Manipur Legislative Assembly Session is scheduled to convene on August 29. The government's response to this incident is expected to be closely scrutinized during the session. Notably, New Lambulane is a diverse and mixed-population locality, housing various communities. In order to avert any untoward incidents, heightened security measures have been maintained around the clock.

In another development, unidentified men snatched three weapons from the security personnel guarding the residence of former health and family welfare director K Rajo around 2 a.m. on Sunday, police said. The incident took place at Sagolband Bijoy Govinda under Imphal PS in Imphal West district, police said, adding the snatched weapons included two AK series rifles and a carbine.

The investigation is on to determine the circumstances leading to the incident, officials said. Police, meanwhile, have launched multiple operations to retrieve the weapons and apprehend those involved. (With agency inputs)

Also read: Manipur violence: Meiteis reject talks between Centre, Kuki militant groups