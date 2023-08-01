Guwahati: A viral video, which allegedly showed right-wing Hindu nationalist organisation, Bajrang Dal's cadres flaunting arms during an unauthorised arms training drill at Maharishi Vidyamandir in Mangaldoi of Assam's Darrang district, sparked an outcry in Assam. The incident raised serious concerns about public safety and highlighted the issue of vigilantism. Assam's Director General of Police, G P Singh, responded promptly to the controversy and ordered a thorough investigation into the matter.

Taking to Twitter, G P Singh revealed that the Superintendent of Police in Darrang district had been instructed to register a case and conduct a comprehensive probe, exploring the incident from all angles under necessary legal sections. This move came as a response to mounting pressure from citizens demanding action against the Bajrang Dal's unauthorized activities.

However, the situation took a contentious turn when Maharishi Vidyamandir authorities claimed that the Bajrang Dal had been granted permission for yoga training, not arms training. The revelation sparked even more outrage, with people questioning the legitimacy of the permission and the intentions behind the arms training. This incident also highlighted potential gaps in the monitoring and authorization processes for such activities, leaving room for political debates and criticism of the Assam Police.

The Darrang police quickly swung into action and registered a case against the Bajrang Dal under Section 153A/34 of the Indian Penal Code for conducting arms training without proper authorization. But this move did little to quell the public's concern, and the incident became a hot topic in political circles. Opposition leaders were quick to express their disapproval and criticise the role of the Assam Police, adding fuel to the already heated situation.

Also read: VHP, Bajrang Dal submit memorandum to Delhi Police over violence during Muharram processions

BJP leader and Assam minister Jayanta Malla Barua came forward to defend the arms training, arguing that it served as a means of national security and self-defence. He advocated for such training, stating that it equips individuals with the necessary skills to protect the nation and themselves. Speaking at an event in Lakhimpur, the minister said, "Such training gives the efforts that are required for the nation and self-defence."

On the other hand, Assam Women Congress president Meera Borthakur saw the incident as a troubling sign for the future. "The Bajrang Dal has given arms training at a school at Mangaldoi in Darrang district without any legal permission,” she said. She also questioned the implications of such training, particularly with the approaching 2024 elections, and called out the lack of legal permission for the activities.

Akhil Gogoi, president of Raijor Dal and MLA from Sivasagar constituency, strongly condemned the incident, labelling it as government-sponsored Hindu fundamentalism. He accused the Darrang superintendent of police of tacitly supporting the controversial arms training, warning that it could lead Assam down a dangerous path similar to Manipur.

The unrest and demands for answers in Guwahati have put immense pressure on the authorities to act swiftly and address the Bajrang Dal's actions. The inquiry initiated by Assam's Director General of Police aims to bring transparency to the matter and restore calm amidst the widespread agitation and political controversies surrounding the incident.

Also read: Bihar girl rescued from captivity in Agra, Bajrang Dal and police collaborate in rescue operation