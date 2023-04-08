Dibrugarh: A 25-year-old Ulfa (independent) cadre surrendered before police and Assam rifles in Tinsukia district on Friday. Police said, the cadre, identified as Mintu Moran alias Madan Asom, joined the banned Ulfa (I) in 2021 and got trained in Myanmar. He joined the mainstream after escaping from an Ulfa (I) camp in Myanmar.

IGP of Upper Assam, Jitmol Doly said Mintu hails from Tarani village under the Pengeri police station in Tinsukia district. He surrendered one 0.32 pistol and three live ammunition before the security forces and is being interrogated by Tinsukia Police for further information. The security forces are currently going ahead with the documentation and other formalities related to the cadre's surrender process.

Meanwhile, a youth from Tinsukia district, who went missing 16 days back, is being suspected to have joined Ulfa (I) camp. The missing youth, named Bikash Mahanta, son of Gomidhar and Rupa Mahanta is a resident of Selenguri no. 2 of Tinsukia's Kakopathar. Bikash got married nine months ago. He left home on March 21 in search of a job and went missing from a relative's house the next day. The worried family recently received a call from an unknown number where the caller claimed that Bikash had come to "them".

Security forces have intensified efforts to restore normalcy in Upper Assam where Ulfa (I) is still conducting nefarious activities. Since 2022, 107 cadres and supporters of Ulfa (I) have been nabbed and 60 weapons have been recovered. This apart, the forces recently facilitated 22 cadres from surrendering and prevented another 64 people from joining the outfit.