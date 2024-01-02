Guwahati: Indicating an impasse in Centre's peace initiative with the United Liberation Front of Assam or ULFA (Independent) fugitive chief Paresh Baruah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that discusions are unlikely with Baruah who seems unwilling to visit Assam for 15 days with safe passage that he gets to know the state’s changing reality.

Sarma, however, stressed that as the Chief Minister of Assam, he did his job of reaching out to Baruah in right ernest but his outreach is yet to bear fruits. "I do not forsee formal discussions with him (Baruah) now. With a safe passage time of 15 days, I believe, he can still come to Assam and talk to people to understand the ground realities for himself and then go back. This will be a long process and we are not in a hurry," he said.

Sarma was interacting with the media in Dispur on Monday on the occasion of New Year. "I keep talking to Paresh Baruah every three to four months. "I thought I would talk again with him within a week's time following the peace agreement with the ULFA pro talk group," he added.

During an interaction with journalists, Sarma said if the insurgent leader visits the state and talks to people, the outfit’s charter of demands will automatically change. The Assam CM, however, said Paresh Baruah loves Assam and once he comes here, he will know from which side the situation has remained problematic.

"In the ULFA charter (of demands), the illegal immigrants from Bangladesh are not recognised as a problem. If we need an independent Assam and if an Assamese cannot become the chief minister of that independent Assam, what is the value of it?” Sarma asked.

Sarma added, "Paresh Baruah is firm on sovereignty. The people of Assam should send a message to him that sovereignty is not possible so that he can come back." The Assam CM, however, appeared tough and said the people of Assam should give Paresh Baruah the message that the situation in Assam is no longer in favor of sovereignty.