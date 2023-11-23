Tinsukia (Assam): In a significant breakthrough, Tinsukia police apprehended Achyutananda Neog, also known as Niloy Asom, a member of the United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent) [ULFA (I)], in connection with the grenade blast that rocked Kakopathar in Tinsukia district on November 22. The explosive incident, targeting an army camp, resulted in no casualties, providing a sigh of relief to the local community.

Niloy Asom's arrest unfolded a day after the explosion, as law enforcement authorities acted swiftly to capture the operative who had purportedly schemed a series of bomb attacks across Tinsukia. Sources suggest that Niloy had travelled from the ULFA (I) camp, where he had enlisted alongside his wife in 2022, to execute these plans. While his wife remains within the insurgent group, the police suspect Niloy's solo mission was timed in alignment with the upcoming protest day on November 28.

The ongoing interrogation of the detained ULFA (I) cadre aims to extract more information regarding the planned attacks and potential collaborators. Tinsukia police are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the incident and to pre-empt any looming threats.

Responding to the incident, the Director General of Assam Police, GP Singh, took to his verified social media handle to express concern. Singh highlighted a curious coincidence, noting, "It is a strange coincidence that the day Assam Government and @assampolice starts taking revitalised action on APSC Scam, there is a minor blast by miscreants in Tinsukia district of Assam." He further speculated that the blast might be an attempt to divert attention from the ongoing investigation into the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Scam.