TWO MINORS HELD FOR RAPING MINOR GIRL AND FILMING THE ACT ON MOBILE IN TRIPURA

Agartala: In a shocking incident, the Tripura police on Monday arrested two minor boys for allegedly raping a minor girl and filming it on theor mobile phone. The incident took place late on Sunday night in the Kadamtala area under the Dharmanagar Sub-division of north Tripura district.

Police sources said that the incident had reportedly taken place at 12 pm on Sunday where an 11-year-old minor girl was staying alone at her house when her mother went out in search of work. After her mother returned home in the evening, the minor girl narrated her ordeal to her mother how the two minors took advantage of her loneliness and raped her several times and filmed it.

Soon the mother of the victim girl approached the Dharmanagar police station and lodged a complaint against minors. Late at night, the Officer-in-Charge Subir Malakar of the local police station rushed to the spot with a team. According to the minor girl's statement, the police registered a case on the spot.

Police took up the case under 27 Indian Penal Code 376(A)(B)/34 IPC 4 of the POCSO Act and arrested the two accused from a locality in Rajendra Nagar area of Tripura in the early hours of Monday. The two arrested minors are said to be of 16 years old. Sources said that the father of the victim has been missing for the past several months. Hence, the victim's mother went out in search of work to support the family when the accused raped the minor girl. The police said that the accused will be produced before the court.